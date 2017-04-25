ADOPT Speedy Gonzales-He’s a 1-2 year old Chihuahua mix

**ARRIVING SUNDAY (April 29th) , APPLY TODAY TO ADOPT** Speedy Gonzales is an approximate one to two year old Chihuahua mix. He is now a Lucky​ Mutt and will be making his way to Wisconsin soon. He is looking for his forever home and will be available for adoption April 30th. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/ adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmai l.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!