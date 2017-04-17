ADOPT ME! Spirit loves everyone big and small and other dogs!

Are you looking for a dog with personality? That’s Spirit! Spirit is a 1 year old shepard collie mix who made her way to Wisconsin on September 11th. Good Afternoon or is it morning? Is it night time? I only know play time and nap time. I’m Spirit, the most appropriately named dog of all time. I’m a gentle giant that loves hugs and rolling in snow. I have a lot of energy so I would do best in a home with a fenced yard or perhaps with a person that will jog with me in the morning. Running is awesome! I love to go fast, but boy do I get tuckered out. Then it’s naptime for hours. Then it’s playtime again.

I love the outdoors. Almost as much as I love hugs. And belly rubs. I love smelling everything and rolling around with blankets so please give me a blanket to wrap myself in. And a toy to pull the stuffing from. I am working on fetching things. It’s a hard game. I love to chase things, sometimes I remember to bring them back. I’m great with children. Cats. Well… why don’t they want to play tug with me? I love to play and chase and run, but I’m still a derpy puppy. I can still learn new tricks, like walking not running. I’m almost there. (But I would get there faster if I could run). She would love an active family or sibling. Her adoption fee of $100+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!

***Spirit is part of our Foster to Adopt program! If you are interested in learning more about it please contact us for further information!***