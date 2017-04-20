ADOPT ME! My name is Nutmeg, I’m a wonderful girl!

Nutmeg has the cutest puppy dog eyes and super soft fur! Nutmeg is an estimated young 1 year old heeler/setter mix. She made her way to Wisconsin on November 27th. She has been great with housebreaking with no accidents. With her being a herding breed, she will need lots of exercise in her new home. She wears herself out in her foster home by playing with the resident dog and running in the yard. She would love to go for long walks/runs and would thrive with training/agility classes and puzzle toys. Once she is tired out, she will curl right up next to you. Nutmeg is good with kids, dogs she knows, and cats, although she does like to chase cats. She is leery of strangers when she first meets them and might greet them with a tough bark, but after a little bit, she warms up. Her foster mom has been taking her places to help socialize her, but an adopter would have to continue to reinforce her good behavior. She’s a nice size of around 35 pounds and is full grown. Nutmeg has a beautiful soft, speckled coat and a floofy tail.