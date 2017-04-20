ADOPT ME! My name is Nutmeg, I’m a wonderful girl!

Nutmeg has the cutest puppy dog eyes and super soft fur! Nutmeg is an estimated young 1 year old heeler/setter mix. She made her way to Wisconsin on November 27th. She has been great with housebreaking with no accidents. With her being a herding breed, she will need lots of exercise in her new home. She wears herself out in her foster home by playing with the resident dog and running in the yard. She would love to go for long walks/runs and would thrive with training/agility classes and puzzle toys. Once she is tired out, she will curl right up next to you. Nutmeg is good with kids, dogs she knows, and cats, although she does like to chase cats. She is leery of strangers when she first meets them and might greet them with a tough bark, but after a little bit, she warms up. Her foster mom has been taking her places to help socialize her, but an adopter would have to continue to reinforce her good behavior. She’s a nice size of around 35 pounds and is full grown. Nutmeg has a beautiful soft, speckled coat and a floofy tail.
We really feel Nutmeg, and her new family will benefit from group training, so if her future adopters complete and pass a group course with a certified trainer, $100 of her adoption fee will be refunded.
Nutmeg is part of our Diamonds in the Ruff program, which means her potential adopters will have an extended vetting and meet and greet process, to ensure they are a great fit for this sweet girl and fully understand her needs. She will also go home on a foster to adopt basis. 50% of her adoption fee will be set aside specifically to help future Diamonds – other dogs often considered “less adoptable” because of special circumstances such as medical issues or behavior problems that require management.
Nutmeg’s adoption fee of $250+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!