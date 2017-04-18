ADOPT ME! My name is Cali-She’s a total sweetheart!

An adoption fee of just $100 will get you your own little hippo!! She’s housebroken and crate trained!
Cali is an approximately 3 year old female American Pit Bull Terrier mix, and weighs about 45 pounds. With her stocky frame, and short grey fuzz, she really does resemble a hippo!
Cali spent over two months sitting in a Wisconsin shelter with no interest. But she’s got such a bright personality, the workers there couldn’t bear to watch her break down in an institutional shelter setting for a long period of time. They reached out to Lucky Mutts Rescue, and asked if we could help Cali find her forever.
She’s a sweet girl who generally loves other dogs. Unfortunately, Cali isn’t always the best as reading other dogs, so they sometimes see her as overbearing. She needs a home where her person/people can help Cali learn better social skills, and appropriately reign her in when she gets too playful for others.
She loves to play, and has enough energy to keep up with the young pup in her foster home. She does fixate on cats, so we are seeking a cat free home for her. Cali is housebroken and crate trained. Her current foster mom has seen Cali get protective over her on a couple of occasions, so that’s something her new family will need to watch out for so it doesn’t escalate into a major problem.
Cali is part of our Diamonds in the Ruff program, which means her potential adopters will have an extended vetting and meet and greet process, to ensure they are a great fit for this sweet girl and fully understand her needs. She will also go home on a foster to adopt basis. 50% of his adoption fee will be set aside specifically to help future Diamonds – other dogs often considered “less adoptable” because of special circumstances such as medical issues or behavior problems that require management.
Cali’s adoption fee of $100+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!