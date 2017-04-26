ADOPT ME! I’m Riley and I’m super smart!

**ADOPTION FEE REDUCED!** Riley is an approximate 2 year old red Lab/ golden Retriever mix. He was rescued from the Florida Everglades and and is very thankful Wisconsin winter has come to an end! Riley loves dogs and is looking for his forever home! He loves to be near his people. His favorite thing is belly rubs! He is a very good boy on a leash, but strong. He loves toys and tennis balls but hasn’t mastered the whole “drop it” thing yet. Riley is super smart and learned Sit in a few hours. While he wants to be friends with EVERYBODY, his exuberance for meeting other dogs can be a tad off-putting for some, so he needs to be taught how to interact with other dogs a little less excitedly. His adoption fee of $200+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!