ADOPT ME! I’m Bingo & am very laid back!

Adopt Bingo! B I N G O, B I N G O and Bingo is his name-O…O, excuse me, I was caught up singing my name! I am fostered in Lilly Lake, WI. I am the most laid back dude ever. I get along with all dogs. I’m about 29# and about 1-2 years old. I don’t mind if you cut my nails. I LOVE to be petted and will spend the evening on your lap getting petted. I’ll even rub myself against you for attention like a cat! If you are too busy to pet me, I’ll gladly lay down in my favorite spot till you have time for me. I am very good on a leash. I am crate trained and house trained.

