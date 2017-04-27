ADOPT ME! I’m Ann and I’m A Happy Little Pup

Ann is an approximate 4 to 6 month old spayed female. She and her brother Andy came into the shelter as strays and are listed as a shepherd mix with possible lab. They came into the shelter when it was extremely overcrowded so they immediately reached out for a rescue to help save this beautiful little brother and sister. Everyone at the shelter said they were such happy pups with wiggly little butts and as we learn more about them in their foster home we will update their information. Right now we know they’re great with other dogs and loved everyone they met. This happy go lucky little girl is now a Lucky Mutt, she is looking for her forever home and will be available for adoption April 30th. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message Lucky Mutts on their Facebook page!