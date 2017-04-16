ADOPT Marty! He’s a Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix puppy

Look how cute little Marty is! Marty is an 8-10 week old male Jack Russell and chihuahua mix. His siblings and mother were found and taken in by a family. The family fell in love with Mom and are keeping her and getting her spayed. They love the babies and wanted them to go to good homes so they reached out for a Rescue to help. Marty is now a Lucky Mutt and arrived on Wisconsin April 9th and is looking for his forever home. Marty’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!