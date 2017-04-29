Adopt Mama Bear! She’s a super sweet girl!

Mama Bear is an approximate two to three year old Rottweiler mix. This super sweet girl was brought into a very small shelter, sad and lonley after she had been taken away from her very young babies. She is currently in a fosterhome enjoying the love and affection of caring people, she is dog friendly and loves to play in in the yard with her foster friends. This sweet girl is hoping to find her forever home of her own and will be available for adoption April 30th. Mama Bear’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page