ADOPT Athena! She’s good with other dogs and loves being around kids and people!

**ARRIVING SUNDAY April 29th, APPLY TODAY TO ADOPT** Athena is listed as a four to six year old lab mix. But the extremely small shelter that she came into as a stray believes she may be younger as she has a beautiful set of white teeth! Athena is good with other dogs and loves being around kids and people. Her Foster in Oklahoma says she just loves to be around people and her other dog friends so if she is left outside alone she will try and dig out under a fence but does great in a crate while she is at work. Athena is now looking for her forever home and will be available for adoption April 30th. Athena’s adoption fee of $250+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page