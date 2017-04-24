ADOPT Arrow! He’s an 8 week old Belgian Malinois searching for his furever home

Arrow is an estimated 8 week old Belgian Malinois puppy who is searching for his furever home! Arrow is Spunky, adventurous, but a snuggle bug when he wants to be. He is currently fostered with other dogs, kids and cats, he gets along well with everyone. Arrow’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. Due to the special nature of the breed, we will also be requiring an extra $100 refundable training deposit. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!