$30,000 Worth of Cells Phones Taken During Armed Robbery of AT&T Store

On 4/27/17 at 6:55pm the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the AT+T store located at 7115 Durand Ave for an armed robbery that just occurred. Officers learned that two suspects entered the store when one displayed a handgun to the clerk. The suspects left the store after taking over $30,000 worth of cell phones and have not yet been apprehended. No one was injured during the robbery. This incident remains under investigation.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”