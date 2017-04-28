Monday May 1st- Heliocentric Concepts Onsite Recruitment Event

HIRING-
♦ Account Executive ♦ Assistant Manager
♦ Account Manager ♦ Market Manager
For Information on these positions, visit www.heliocentricconceptsinc.com
Please bring your resume to the interview!
Heliocentric Concepts, Inc. is an in-store marketing company that represents the leaders in home entertainment inside the largest retailers in the world. We are passionate about delivering quality and results. We value teamwork within our agency and strive for great partnerships across all platforms.
LET US BUILD YOUR BRAND
Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.