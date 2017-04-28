Monday May 1st- Heliocentric Concepts Onsite Recruitment Event

Heliocentric Concepts Onsite Recruitment

Monday, May 1st, 2017

9:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Classroom C

HIRING-

♦ Account Executive ♦ Assistant Manager

♦ Account Manager ♦ Market Manager

For Information on these positions, visit www.heliocentricconceptsinc.com

Please bring your resume to the interview!

Heliocentric Concepts, Inc. is an in-store marketing company that represents the leaders in home entertainment inside the largest retailers in the world. We are passionate about delivering quality and results. We value teamwork within our agency and strive for great partnerships across all platforms.

