Center Street Garage Fire Causes Over $65,000 in losses

On Tuesday April 25th, Racine Fire Department firefighters responded to a fully-involved garage fire that had a car, two motorcycles and other equipment inside at 1236 Center Street. The fire spread to a neighbor’s garage (1230 Center), burning its roof before getting extinguished. Though there were no injuries and no damage to the home, the American Red Cross was called for the 2 adults and 2 children residing there because the electrical power had to be shut off. The fire is still under investigation. The Racine Fire Department states that there was $40,000 in damages to the structure, $25,000 to contents