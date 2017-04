NOW HIRING-Wednesday Works-ONSITE RECRUITMENT EVENT!

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring Halpin

April 19th 9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

at 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402

Hiring:

General Manufacturing Labor

Small Parts Assembly

Administrative Assistant

CNC Machinists (operator, setup and programmers)

Die Cast and other Machine Operators

Punch Press Machine Operators

Electronic Circuit Board Assemblers

Welders (all levels)

Forklift Drivers

Class A and B CDL Drivers

Warehouse Management

Automotive

Landscaping