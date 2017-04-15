ADOPT ME! I’m Blue a gorgeous Husky that is beyond friendly!

ADOPT Blue! He is extremely dog, people and kid friendly! His coat is really shining up and filling out beautifully since being on a high quality kibble! Mr. Blue is a high energy big lover when it comes to things he loves! He’s doing very well with leash training and basics commands such as ‘Sit, down, and heel.’ He has also been wonderful to talk along on family bike rides! He loves to walk or jog along side his foster parents with his human foster siblings being pulled behind in the bike trailer!

Blue would do best in a very active home with a family that likes to include their dog in their adventures. Blue is a curious husky when bored, so mental stimulation and varying degrees of activity throughout the day are important. A fenced in yard is a must, and we would recommend a 6 foot height at least to keep him in the yard and safe.

If you love the outdoors and need a furry friend to share in your adventures, Blue would be just who you’re looking for!!! We have found that Blue does good with female dogs but not so much with male dogs.

