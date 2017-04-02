Woman Robs Gas Station Armed with A Hammer & Small Hatchet

On Friday, February 03, 2017 at approximately 1900 hours the Racine County Communications Center received a call that there was a robbery panic alarm set at the BP Gas Station 22930 Durand Avenue Kansasville, Wisconsin 53139 in Racine County.

Deputies arrived on scene and found that the suspect had fled on foot in an unknown direction and unknown vehicle involved. The suspect is believed to be a white female and was armed with what is believed to be a roofing hammer or small hatchet. The suspect demanded cash from the gas station attendant and got away with a small amount of cash. The suspect was wearing a black leather like coat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black knit ski mask with two eye holes, and black gloves. The suspect is believed to be approximately 5’ 4” tall with a medium build.

If anyone recognizes this person or has any information regarding this robbery, please call the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.