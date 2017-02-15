Wednesday Febuary 22nd-Xavier Home Healthcare Onsite Recruitment Event

XAVIER Home Healthcare

ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

HIRING:

PERSONAL CARE WORKER / CNAs

Full/part time openings for Racine & Kenosha areas

♦ Experience with children with special needs, physical, and development disorders

♦ Must be18 yrs. or older ♦ Must pass a background check

For immediate consideration,

fax updated resume with references to (414) 386-7913

prior to event on February 22nd

XAVIER Home Healthcare

Xavier Home Healthcare Care LLC is an in-home support healthcare service for children and adults with special needs. Our mission is to provide your loved ones with compassionate and respectful caregivers who help improve quality of life, while maintaining clients’ autonomy, and offering a variety of options for top-notch in-home healthcare care services. Visit www.xavierhhs.com.

Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.