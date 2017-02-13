Waukesha Sheriff’s Department Looking For Missing Teens

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two missing children.

We are currently looking for Paige Williams, 13-years-old and Samuel Larson, 14-years -old, both are missing from the Village of Wales.

They were last seen at a residence on Genesee Street in the Village of Wales at approximately 9:30 p.m. February 12, 2017 and it was confirmed that they were missing approximately 5:00 a.m. February 13, 2017.

Paige is described as a white female, 5’8″, approximately 100 lbs., brown hair and hazel eyes. She should be wearing a white winter coat, gray hat and black Van tennis shoes.

Samuel is described as a white male, 5’5″, approximately 110 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes. He should be wearing a gray fleece coat or a blue winter coat, gray hat, blue jeans, black Van tennis shoes and may have a black back pack.

We do not believe either one of them has a phone and it appears as though they left on foot. Paige is a student at Waterford Middle School in Waterford Wisconsin and Samuel is a student at Kettle Moraine Middle School in Dousman Wisconsin. Neither of them reported to school today and after checking several locations we have been unable to locate them.

If you have any information regarding either of these children, please contact Detective Busler at 262-548-7144 as soon as possible.