United Way’s Youth As Resources announces grant recipient & 2017 grant application deadlines

Racine, Wisconsin – Youth As Resources (YAR) empowers young people to make a positive difference in Racine County through grant making and community service. Any group of youth (up to age 24) from community organizations, religious communities, schools, classrooms, clubs, service groups, and other nonprofit organizations may apply for a YAR grant up to $1,000. The grants fund youth-designed, youth-led community service and service learning projects. Projects must feature youth as planners and volunteers and creatively address specific community needs or problems, such as environmental, social and cultural awareness issues.

In January, Youth As Resources awarded a grant to Girl Scout Troop 5085 for troop member Marissa Polzin’s Silver Award project, “Donate Food and Spread the Love.” The $1,000 grant will be used to prepare grocery bags full of food that will be donated to residents of Bethany Apartments. Each bag will include healthy recipes and the specific food items needed to prepare the recipes. The bags will be supplemented by items donated by staff and students at Yorkville Elementary School.

Youth As Resources is currently accepting grant applications for the 2016-17 program year. The deadline to submit an application is the first of each month through May 2017. Youth groups interested in applying for funding are encouraged to request a Youth As Resources informational session to learn more about the grant process and how to successfully complete the YAR grant application and project budget.

For more information or to apply for a YAR grant, visit www.unitedwayracine.org/yar or contact Education Initiatives Coordinator Ana Sanchez at 262-898-2249 or asanchez@unitedwayracine.org.