Tuesday February 7th-Pinnacle/Birdeye Recruitment Event

Recruitment Event!

Tuesday, February 7th

Racine County Workforce Solutions

209 Main Street Burlington, WI 53105 (Use South entrance)

9:00 AM

We are currently recruiting candidates for direct hire and temporary employment opportunities in Darien, WI.

Positions available Include Maintenance Mechanics, Eloctro•Mechanical Technicians, QA-Process Control Technicians, and General Labor.

Registration is required Call (414) 342-9787 to register

Requirements:

• Background check required

• Most be able to pass a drug test

• No previous experience required