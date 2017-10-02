Tuesday February 14th-Manpower HIRING EVENT

The Kenosha Manpower office is hosting a

HIRING EVENT

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2017

9:30 AM TO NOON

7519 60th Avenue, Suite 120

Kenosha, WI 53142

(Located right behind the Speedway Gas Station on Hwy. 50)

HIRING FOR

* Production Assembly

* Dock Coordinator

* Warehouse Utility Clerks

* Benefits Coordinator

* Machine Operators

* Certified Cherry Pickers

* Truck Loaders and Unloaders

* Customer Service/Food Prep

* AutoCAD Drafting/Design

* Production and Warehouse Leads

* Production Labelers

* Material Handlers

Prior to attending, please apply with your online resume on our NEW and IMPROVED website, www.manpower.com. Be prepared for an onsite interview and don’t forget your updated resume, employment identifications and high school verification if available. Bring a friend or family member to share the ride and possibly qualify for a referral bonus!

Stop your job search and start a NEW JOB with MANPOWER today!