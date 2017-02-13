Thursday, February 16th-XPO Logistics Information/Recruitment Event

Hiring:
for
Dock Workers
Part Time – 25-30 hours/week
Great starting wages at $15.69/hr. (increases at 6 & 12 mos.)
CDL Drivers
Opportunities include LTL, Regional, OTR – Company or Owner-Operators
Driver Trainees
Various options available
Join us to learn about these great jobs with multiple opportunities for training and advancement!
XPO provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the world’s most successful companies, including Boeing, Home Depot, Ikea, L’Oréal and many others. We’re growing worldwide. And we’re constantly looking for talented individuals at all levels who can deliver the caliber of service our customers require. If you’re ready to give us your best, let’s talk. We’d like to invest in you.
Visit: https://jobs.xpo.com/ – Search Franklin, WI