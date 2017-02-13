Thursday, February 16th-XPO Logistics Information/Recruitment Event

XPO LOGISTICS Informational / Recruitment Event
Thursday, February 16th, 2017
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine
Classroom C

Hiring:
for
Dock Workers
Part Time – 25-30 hours/week
Great starting wages at $15.69/hr. (increases at 6 & 12 mos.)

CDL Drivers
Opportunities include LTL, Regional, OTR – Company or Owner-Operators

Driver Trainees
Various options available

Join us to learn about these great jobs with multiple opportunities for training and advancement!

XPO provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the world’s most successful companies, including Boeing, Home Depot, Ikea, L’Oréal and many others. We’re growing worldwide. And we’re constantly looking for talented individuals at all levels who can deliver the caliber of service our customers require. If you’re ready to give us your best, let’s talk. We’d like to invest in you.
Visit: https://jobs.xpo.com/ – Search Franklin, WI

