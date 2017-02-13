Thursday, February 16th-XPO Logistics Information/Recruitment Event

XPO LOGISTICS Informational / Recruitment Event

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Classroom C

Hiring:

for

Dock Workers

Part Time – 25-30 hours/week

Great starting wages at $15.69/hr. (increases at 6 & 12 mos.)

CDL Drivers

Opportunities include LTL, Regional, OTR – Company or Owner-Operators

Driver Trainees

Various options available

Join us to learn about these great jobs with multiple opportunities for training and advancement!

XPO provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the world’s most successful companies, including Boeing, Home Depot, Ikea, L’Oréal and many others. We’re growing worldwide. And we’re constantly looking for talented individuals at all levels who can deliver the caliber of service our customers require. If you’re ready to give us your best, let’s talk. We’d like to invest in you.

Visit: https://jobs.xpo.com/ – Search Franklin, WI

