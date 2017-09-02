Suspect Apologizes For Burglary and High Speed Police Chase

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 44 of Racine has been charged in Racine Circuit Courts this afternoon with Burglary-Dwelling, Boat or Motor Home, 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer, and Bail Jumping-Felony. His bond was set at $10,000. His Preliminary hearing is on February 16, 2017

According to the criminal complaint, On February 8, 2017, Sturtevant Police, were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 9400 block Chandler Avenue. Dispatch advised the suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing last seen running eastbound through yards in the 300 block of 94th Street. Officer observed a male matching the description running down the middle of the street on 94th Street running toward a Honda CRV. The Officer advised he observed the male get in the vehicle and that he activated his lights and siren of his marked squad.

The Officer advised that after entering the vehicle the male took off, accelerated through the intersection of 94th and Mt. Pleasant Ave., failed to stop at the stop sign, turned on Mt. Pleasant failing to stop at the stop signs, turned north on 90th to HWY 20 at approx. 80 MPH. The Officer advised the vehicle turned eastbound HWY 20 hitting the curb and continued east on HWY 20 at approx. 90 MPH weaving through traffic.

Mt Pleasant Police joined the pursuit. Officers advised the vehicle turned south on HWY 31 striking the curb and continued south on HWY 31 attempting to avoid traffic until the vehicle jumped the center median between Margery Dr. and Joanne Drive entering the oncoming traffic until turning east on 21st St., jumping the curb and ending up in the Chase Bank parking lot. The driver, and sole occupant, exited the vehicle immediately with raised hands. The driver was identified as Juan Rodriguez, the complaint reads

According to the complaint, Officers spoke with home owner of and stated he came home to find his garage door open and a male running out of the house wearing a dark hooded jacket and grey sweat pants. Officers advised that he observed the front door of the residence was forced open causing damage to the door frame which ripped the frame pieces from the wall. He also observed a large flat screen TV leaning against the couch, a small flat screen TV on the bed in the master bedroom that had been removed from the wall. The officer also observed a small jewelry box on the bed that had been removed from the dresser.

The criminal complaint states that the Officer spoke with defendant who stated he broke in through the front door, tried to get a large TV off the wall mount but could not, pulled a smaller TV off the wall in the bedroom and was gathering things to take to his car when the homeowner arrived at which point he ran out of the house. The defendant provided a written statement which stated, “Sir I know at this point this statement means nothing, but I would like you to know I apologize I would like you to know I will not fight charges so that you don’t have to be involved in a legal situation that can cause more stress in your life and your home. I did it. I’m sorry.”