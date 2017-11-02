Start, Run, Grow Your Business- Series

Join WWBIC for this 10 Week series. This hands on 10 week series meets once a week on Thursdays from 6-9pm through April 20th. It will give you the foundations you need when starting a small business. This series uses the online LivePlan platform so having some knowledge of computer skills required.

You will lean the fundamentals of running a business, developing a completed business plan, and financing available for small businesses.

FEE: $275.00

To register please call 262-898-5002 or visit wwbic.com