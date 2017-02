Silver Alert Issued For Missing Kenosha Woman

Statewide Silver Alert for Kenosha woman Mary Bittner. She is 66, white, 5’5″ and 160 lbs. Last seen possibly wearing a gray coat. She was last seen Friday 2/3 at 2 PM in Kenosha. She is driving a brown 2015 Kia Soul with WI plates 835-HHD. Anyone with info is asked to call Kenosha PD at 262-605-5212 or your local law enforcement agency.