Racine Police:Use of Lethality Assessment Program Begins Today

The Racine Police Department would like to announce the use of the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) beginning today, February 1st. LAP will be used at the scene of domestic violence related calls to identify victims of domestic violence in potentially lethal situations and follow the established criteria to place those victims in immediate and direct contact with a domestic violence service program hotline advocate. Officers will ask victims a series of set questions to determine if they are at a higher risk of injury or great bodily harm. When an officer who administers the Lethality Screen receives a High-Danger rating, the officer will put the victim in touch with an advocate for safety planning purposes. In this case, High-Danger means the victim has been assessed as being at the greatest risk of being killed.

This program is being implemented to further protect the victims of domestic violence. The hotline number to reach an advocate is 262-633-3233.