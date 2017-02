Racine Fire Department Fighting Structure Fire On Washington Ave

The Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department are on scene for an active structure fire in the 1200 block of Washington Ave. Racine Police have shut down traffic to the area and officials are asking that Union Pacific be notified to warn trains there is a fire in the area. Racine Fire Bells are being dispatched to the scene also. Radio reports that everyone was evacuated from the building