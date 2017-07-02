Person Injured in Monday Night Hit & Run-Caledonia Police Ask For Assistance

Caledonia Police are asking for assistance from the community regarding a hit and run accident Monday evening at 3 Mile and Highway 31.

The hit and run happened at 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of 3 Mile Road and Highway 31, the victim taken to the Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Franklin with serious injuries.

The victim was crossing Highway 31 and was reportedly struck by a vehicle travelling north. The vehicle did not stop and reportedly fled northbound.

Anyone with information on a 2000-05 Chevy Impala missing a driver’s-side mirror is asked to contact Caledonia Police at 262-835-4423 ext 158.