Mount Pleasant Police Officer Punched After Fight Outside Tavern

On 2/4/17 at 1:36am several squads from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were patrolling the Racine and Mead Street area of the Village of Mount Pleasant due to a high concentration of people outside in the area. One of the officers observed a fight in front of Los Cantaritos tavern located at 2405 Racine Street. A male subject involved in the fight was being identified by police when he became combative. The subject began to struggle with officers at which time he punched one of the officers in the face. During the ensuing altercation, the officer’s body worn camera was damaged. The subject was then taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

The arrested party, Marterries L. Gates, 27, Racine, was transported to the Racine County Jail on numerous outstanding warrants as well as the following charges:

1. Battery to a Police Officer

2. Criminal Damage to Property

3. Resisting Arrest / Obstructing (2 counts)

4. Disorderly Conduct

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”