Monday Morning Fire on N. Memorial Displaces 6 Adults & 6 Children

On February 6, 2017, at 10:16 a.m., the Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a two-family, side by side home located at 1112 / 1114 N. Memorial Dr. Engine 1 quickly knocked down the fire while Med 3 searched for any remaining occupants. All occupants were accounted for. Fire and smoke damage displaced 6 adults, 6 kids and 1 pet. The property was turned over to the home owners who were on scene. Red Cross arrived and provided assistance to all occupants. This fire is currently under investigation. Officials state that there is an estimated $40,000 fire loss