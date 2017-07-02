Monday February 27th-SafeStart Is Hosting “Help us Stomp out Teen Dating Abuse” Conference

SafeStart is hosting the 3rd Annual Healthy Teen Relationship Conference called “Help us Stomp out Teen Dating Abuse”, which will be held Monday, Feb. 27.

“This event is held to start the conversation on what’s the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships. At times youth believe that jealousy and possessiveness is acceptable and the norm in relationships. The conference is to assist with debunking these myths. ” says Olivia Osborne, WRC’s SafeStart Specialist. The “Healthy Teen Relationship Conference” was created created to bring awareness and education into our community.”

The conference will be held at 9 a.m. at Gateway Technical College – Racine, Conference Center. Workshop sessions will include topics such as what do you meme, teens and human trafficking, building confidence and more.

The conference is free however registration is required. To register go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-healthy-teen-relationship-conference-tickets-31514545855

For more information please contact Olivia Osborne by email at oosbornewrc@gmail.com, by phone at (262)633-3274 or visit Safe Start’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Safe-Start-Racine.

For more information about Women’s Resource Center, please call (262) 633-3274.