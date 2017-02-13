Man To Be Charged In Connection To Weekend Bank Robbery at Tri City

Jason A Crawford, 34 of Gurnee Illinois has been charged with felony Robbery of a Financial Institution. He was scheduled to appear this afternoon on formal charges but according to court records there will be Adjourned initial appearance on February 17, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on February 12, at aprox 3:45 p.m. officers with the Racine Police Department were dispatched to Tri City Bank, located inside of Piggly Wiggly, 3900 Erie Street, for a robbery

Upon arrival officers spoke with a bank teller, who said that a white male, later identified as Jason A. Crawford, (“Defendant”), approached her window at Tri City Bank and passed her a note. The note said that the Defendant was armed and demanded that she give the Defendant the money in the cash drawer. The teller said that she put the money from the cash drawer in a paper bag and gave it to the Defendant. The Defendant then fled the store. The note from that incident was collected; and, that incident was recorded on video surveillance.the complaint reads.

An Officer with Racine Police Department reports he was dispatched to assist in tracking the Defendant from Tri City Bank. The Officer reported that that the Defendant was identified to be driving a 2004 Gray Jetta Volkswagen bearing IL registration plates. That vehicle was seen at 4024 N. Main Street, Racine, Racine County, Wisconsin.

The complaint readers that, Officers with the City of Racine Police Department reports that he performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of 4 Mile and Main; the Defendant was detained and the vehicle was towed.

Officers located a plastic Burlington Coat Factory bag in a dumpster; in that bag the following was recovered: (1) two black jackets; (2) black shoes; and, (3) small plastic bag containing US currency that was colored with red dye,the complaint states

Racine Police recovered inside the vehicle: (1) a brown paper bag with US currency; (2) a bag containing three plastic bags of capped needles, (3) weapons, including a 9MM sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun, and a black folding knife, and multiple magazines.