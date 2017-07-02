Man charged in connection to shooting and fiery crash on February 6, 2016

Romero D Ellison, 21 of Racine has been charged with four counts of attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide-Party to a Crime and six counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Party to a Crime. His bond has been set at a $100,000 cash .Preliminary hearing on February 22, 2017

According to the criminal complaint On 2/6/2016, at approximately 02:40a.m., Officers with the Racine Police Department were dispatched to the area of 5th and Main Street reference an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle engulfed in flames on NW corner of 5th and Main Street. Another vehicle was crashed against a building in the 400 B of Main street with airbags deployed.

Shortly before the reported crash, Racine Police were dispatched to a shots fired incident in the area of 8th and Main St. Through the investigation it was confirmed that the shots fired and accident investigations were directly related to one another. Witnesses were able to identify the suspects involved in the shooting.