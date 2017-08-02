Man Charged in 2016 Burglary

Ronnie Ball Jr of Racine has been charged with Burglary-Building or Dwelling, Threats to Injure/Accuse of Crime, and Criminal Damage to Property after appearing in Racine Courts on his Return on warrant/Initial appearance. Cash bond was set for $750.00. According to court records a hold was placed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 16,2017

According to the criminal complaint on April 15, 2016, Racine Police responded to the 1200 block of Lathrop for a report of a Burglary. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the victim who stated at one time she had dated the defendant but not have been in a relationship for some time. The victim stated that she was out of town and received a text message from defendant telling her he was in her house. The victim returned home and observed the defendant run out the back door, entered a vehicle and left the area.

As the officer looked around the house, he observed cereal thrown around the entire home, a TV in the living room that had a broken screen and a cut power cord, slice marks across the mattress down to the springs, and shoes with pickle slices in them. The Officer also observed clothing cut in half. In the kitchen, the officer observed that the power cords to the stove and clothes washer had been cut as well.

The victim also reported that a photo of her and her deceased father had been ripped apart, and that the urn containing her father’s ashes had been taken. The victim also showed the Officer text messages sent by the defendant detailing their relationship. The text messages also indicated that the defendant was in possession of the urn containing the victims father’s ashes, and stated in the text message that he would urinate on the ashes unless the victim would give him money.