Letsch Staffing Is Seeking MIG Welders



Arc Welding (GMAW)

Attention to Detail: Welders need to make clean lines and cuts when welding. Paying attention to the job at hand is necessary.

Dexterity: MIG welders work with their hands, and need to be steady during the welding process.

Strength: MIG welders often need to lift or hold heavy pieces of metal in place while welding.

Stamina: MIG welders can expect long hours on their feet, often in hot conditions.

Technical Skills: Welding equipment requires technical knowhow, as does reading blueprints and understanding how the final product should look.

Troubleshooting Skills: Welders should see flaws in welds or structural imperfections in the metal.

Good Vision: Keeping a steady eye on the weld as it takes form requires good vision.

