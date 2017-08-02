Letsch Staffing Is Seeking MIG Welders

Letsch Staffing is Hiring-MIG WELDERS

Arc Welding (GMAW)

  • Attention to Detail: Welders need to make clean lines and cuts when welding. Paying attention to the job at hand is necessary.
  • Dexterity: MIG welders work with their hands, and need to be steady during the welding process.
  • Strength: MIG welders often need to lift or hold heavy pieces of metal in place while welding.
  • Stamina: MIG welders can expect long hours on their feet, often in hot conditions.
  • Technical Skills: Welding equipment requires technical knowhow, as does reading blueprints and understanding how the final product should look.
  • Troubleshooting Skills: Welders should see flaws in welds or structural imperfections in the metal.
  • Good Vision: Keeping a steady eye on the weld as it takes form requires good vision.

