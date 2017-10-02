Letsch Staffing Is Seeking A Lawn Care Technican

02/10/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

Letsch Staffing is seeking a Lawn Care Technican

Lawn Care Technician

• Must be Certified State of WI
• Must have proof of certification
• Has to be dependable
• At least 3 years experience
• Has to be able to stand, walk, lift
• Good driving record
• Mow lawns, irrigate plants

Apply online today at Letsch Staffing-Apply With Us

Letsch Staffing Services
Creating a successful partnership between experienced employees and great businesses.
8411 Corporate Drive , Suite 200 , Mount Pleasant Wisconsin United States 53406

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail