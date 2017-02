Letsch Staffing is Hiring Material Handlers

• Steel Toe Boots Needed

• Hours 7:00am-3:00pm

• Forklift Certified

• Load & Unload Trucks

• Picking & Packing

• Length: 1mo+

• $12.00/Hr.

