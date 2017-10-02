Kenosha Police Issue Heroin Warning

From the Kenosha Police Department-The Kenosha Police Department has responded to six heroin-related overdoses in the last few days, one of which was fatal. A spike in overdoses can indicate a batch of “bad” heroin in the area. There are obvious risks involved with using any illegal drug. The Kenosha Police Department does not condone drug use, but the department is warning heroin users and family members to get help as soon as possible for themselves or their loved ones. The department is currently investigating all these incidents in an attempt to determine the source of the heroin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.