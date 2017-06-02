Heaven’s Heroes Learning Academy is HIRING

Heaven’s Heroes Learning Academy Is Seeking Teachers & Office Assistant

Office Assistant

Currently seeking energetic, friendly and skillful individual to work part time, 2-3 days/week, with potential for permanent, full time opportunity in the future.

a. Must have legible, neat handwriting

b. Able to perform data entry duties

c. Great phone etiquette

d. Self-starter

e. Ability to work with children and parents

Prefer previous experience in a childcare setting, however willing to train right individual.

Teachers

Currently seeking energetic, friendly and skillful individuals to work directly with children.

Full time 2nd Shift

Part time 3rd Shift

*Must meet the minimum State teaching requirements to be considered

*Must have a great love for children

* Previous Child Care experience is required.

For additional details, call Mr. Win

Monday – Thursday, 7:00am – 1:30pm

(262) 631-1360

Or, email: minwinbarnes@gmail.com

2510 Douglas Avenue, Racine

(262) 631-1360

Children – 6 wks. To 13 years

Open 24 hours/7 Days per Week

To apply immediately:

Complete an application at the

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Employment Resource Center, 1st Floor