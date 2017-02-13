Goodwill TalentBridge & Putzmeister is HIRING

Assemblers: $14-16
– heavy duty, with mechanical background
Welders – MIG: $18-20
– structural steel/pipe experience
– 1st & 2nd shift
Mechanics – $14-17
– hydraulic / electrical background
– cannot be afraid of heights
– Own tools
Painters – Wet: $16-18
– 3 year’s experience
– 1st & 2nd shift
Call Randy at (262) 833-1680
www.goodwilltalentbridge.com
Goodwill TalentBridge, a full service staffing and recruitment firm, is part of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago, the largest of the 165 Goodwill territories in North America. With more than 90 years of experience in Workforce Development and job training, Goodwill is helping thousands of people find work in the communities we serve, including 13 counties in Wisconsin and 10 counties in Illinois.