Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry-Pet Food For Families In Need

The health and emotional benefits of sharing your life with an animal are enormous but the cost of providing proper care for an animal can also be challenging.

The Wisconsin Humane Society believes that tight financial times should not break the bonds of love and companionship between people and their companion animals. The Wisconsin Humane Society temporarily provides Furry Friend Food for individuals who are struggling to provide food for their animals. This program has helped many people keep their animals in homes where they are loved. Angela Speed with the Wisconsin Humane Society states that they have, dry cat and dog food, and wet cat food available.

Pet food is available first-come, first-served to anyone who expresses a need. No application is required. The Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry is donation-driven and there may be times that we will not have enough donations to meet your needs. You are welcome to call the organization at (262)554-6699 (Racine, 414-264-6257 (Milwaukee) to find out if we have any donated food prior to making your trip into the shelter since we will not be able to set aside food for pick up. Thank you!

DONATIONS ARE ALWAYS WELCOME!

What can I donate? (Items in bold are our highest need.)

Cat food

Kitty litter

Dog food

Cat treats

Dog treats

How can I donate?

By contributing to the Furry Friends food program, your generosity helps keep animals in the homes where they’re loved and cherished.

We accept donations of all kinds, but we can only use unopened bags of food for the Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry. Any opened or ripped bags are passed along for use in our Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. All sizes, brands, and types of food are greatly appreciated! If you have questions about donating, please call 414-264-6257 and dial 0 or your local campus. Donations can be dropped off at our Milwaukee, Racine or Ozaukee Campuses during our regular operating hours.

*New* No Hassle Donating!

Live too far from the shelter or don’t have time to drive here?

You can always donate through our new Amazon Wish List! You can shop from home, choosing something directly from the list or any other product you find, then have it shipped directly to WHS, saving you a trip! Click here to view the WHS Wish List on Amazon. Please be sure to put your name, address, and/or email address in the “message” line of your order so we are able to send you a donation receipt and thank you note!