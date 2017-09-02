February 25th-Help Nora Fight Leukemia Benefit

HELP NORA OLSON FIGHT LEUKEMIA BENEFIT

ON FEBRUARY 25TH

Hiawatha Bar

9809 Durand Ave, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

2pm-Midnight

$5 donation at the door

At one and a half years old, little Nora was diagnosed with Leukemia. Nora has been in and out of the hospital receiving treatment. Friends and family are holding the benefit to help ease the financial burden on this family. There will be: Meat raffles, Silent auction, raffle baskets, bake sale, ticket sale for food and beverages, and a DJ.

They are raffling off a brand new 2016 Honda Rancher ATV for ticket information and additional information on the benefit please contact Reilly via facebook at REILLY SUHR FACEBOOK

A gofund me has also be set up for the family at HELP NORA FIGHT LEUKEMIA