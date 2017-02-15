Driver In Serious Condition After Crashing into Semi Trailer

On February 15, 2017, at 0026 hours, Deputies responded to I-94 (Eastbound) just South of 27th St in the Town of Raymond for a two vehicle accident. The complainant, a 40 year old male from Kenosha, advised that he was traveling Eastbound when the semi he was driving was struck from behind by a van. He also advised the operator of the van was trapped in his vehicle. Raymond Fire and Rescue, Franklin PD, Oak Creek PD, Caledonia PD, and State Patrol also responded.

Upon arrival, Deputies observed the van partially underneath the trailer of the semi. The operator of the van was trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment. Deputies put out the fire and began medical treatment until rescue personnel arrived. The operator of the van was extricated by rescue and transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital. He remains in serious condition. The operator of the semi was conveyed to Wheaten Franciscan Hospital – Racine and later released with minor injuries.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this accident. No further information is available at this time.