Drewco Workholding is HIRING
Drewco Workholding is HIRING
– Full time – 40-50 hours / week
– Competitive Wages / Benefit Package
– Flexible hours if completing school
– Willing to train right entry level person
To apply, email resume to michelle@drewco.com
Tool Room Machinist
Independent, challenging work creating own programs from blueprints, setting up, programming, running and inspecting in machine shop environment.
Set up and operate a variety of machine tools
Fabricate and modify parts to make special fixtures, applying knowledge of mechanics, shop math, metal properties, and machining procedures
High level CNC experience – Mazak preferred
Prefer 5 years’ experience making single piece parts
Grinding experience – OD/ID preferred
Mazatrol programming experience a plus
Shipping & Receiving
Coordinate incoming and outgoing shipment activities in a fast-paced environment.
Assemble, address, stamp, package, and ship parts and products
Unpack, verify, and record incoming parts and material
Arrange appropriate transportation of products
Perform other administrative duties as assigned
Previous experience in shipping, logistics, or related
Valid driver’s license and clean record
Able to handle physical workload, including up to 50 lbs. lifting