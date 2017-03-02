Court Orders Sunshine Supermarket To Close & Be Boarded Up

On Friday February 3, 2017 an Injunction/Restraining Order was granted to the City of Racine ordering that Sunshine Supermarket to close until the courts order otherwise.

According to online court records, the order states effective today Friday February 3rd- that It is Ordered as follows: 1) That the property located at 1559 Taylor Ave, Racine, WI, with Parcel ID no 09425000, consisting of a street level commercial space occupied by Sunshine Mart LLC, and two or more residential units on the second level, be closed and boarded up immediately. 2) That upon closure of the building, defendants shall cease operating Sunshine Mart LLC, unless and until the court orders otherwise. 3) That upon closure of building, all persons must vacate the premises immediately and remain off premises unless and until the court orders otherwise.

A Motion hearing is scheduled on February 10,2017. We will update as additional information becomes available