Burlington Police Ask For Assistance Indentifying Menards Theft Suspect

The Burlington Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the suspect and or locating the vehicle. The suspect described as a male white 20-30 years old with with possible facial hair, entered Menards located at 2100 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington on February 9,2016 , walked to electrical department and obtained two 250′ rolls of 10-3 wire. Suspect was wearing a fluorescent yellow “Under Armour” hooded sweatshirt, dark colored boomer hat, dark pant. Suspect was driving a regular cab Dodge Ram (possibly 1993 to 2001) pick up truck, two tone (gray/silver or light blue /silver) with passenger and driver door damage and left rear damage to the truck box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington Police at 262-342-1100