Authorities Search for Missing Endangered Mother & Child

Lake County Illinois Sheriff’s Department state that Chantal M. Miller (Cavalea), 33, and her 5-month old son, John T. Miller, are missing and considered endangered. They were last seen in the 23300 block of West Lake Shore Drive in unincorporated Antioch, on February 5, 2017, in the evening.

Chantal is described as 5’04” / 115lbs, brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of a fish and bird on her left wrist/forearm. It is possible Chantal was last wearing a black ‘puffy’ jacket, a grey sweatshirt, and black ‘yoga style’ pants. She may also be wearing black rimmed eyeglasses.