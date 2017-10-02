April 23rd-A Day of Horse Play!

On Sunday, April 23 from 11 AM – 5 PM, visit Stepping Stone Farms at 1439 92nd St, in Franksville, Wisconsin for a day of horse play!

Come to the Farm for a fun day outdoors with nature and HORSES! Crafts, games, a raffle, ride a horse, and much more! Small fees for some activities, but free admission.

Stepping Stone Farms is a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding facility in Franksville that serves the needs of people in the South East Wisconsin area. In our Equine Assisted Therapy programs, people experience physical and emotional healing through riding and interacting with the horses, which can improve his or her self-esteem, relationship skills and quality of life.

Driven by the passion to provide a professional outlet for the broadening of young minds, Stepping Stone Farms addresses the community need to reach out to at-risk youth. Recognized by several local organizations, this ambitious non-profit organization constantly furthers its reach.