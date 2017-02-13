ADOPT ME! My name is Gracie & I’m a little Lab!

**Arriving February 19th! Apply TODAY** Gracie is believed to be a one to two year old petite lab mix. This sweetheart came in as a stray to a small shelter in Oklahoma. She is currently doing wonderful in her foster home in Oklahoma where she spends her day around children, other dogs and even a cat or two. As much as she loves her foster home she would love a forever home of her own. Gracie will arrive in Wisconsin February 19th. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page